Art Works Will Be Auctioned At “Biblioteca Los Mangos”.

The exhibition will be this March 16 from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m., in the Berenice Room.



About 100 works of art will be auctioned,

Different artists and sculptors will be exhibiting, with a great variety of themes, in addition to an infinity of dishes with gourmet food from exclusive chefs and restaurants, which will offer this service for the attendees, there will be activities and an extensive program, the event is open to the public of Vallarta.

For this event, talented local artists have donated their work in support of the library, so the general director of the Los Mangos Library, Isela Mariscal, informed of the need to repair and replace the roof of this important institution, which serves students and the community in general, free of charge.

The purpose of this auction will be to raise funds for the repair and waterproofing of the roof of the Los Mangos library, which is in urgent need of repair before the rainy season begins, therefore a kind invitation was made to the Vallarta community and foreigners to attend the exhibition and several restaurants will be present with dishes and drinks to support this noble cause.

The event will be attended by personalities from the artistic and cultural environment.