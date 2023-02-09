Beyonce Receives Grammy For “Renaissance".



The 65th edition of the Grammy Awards, held this Sunday, February 5 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, was characterized for being a diverse and very distributed gala in terms of the televised awards that were given during the evening, in which, to her credit, being the first star to obtain so far in all her musical history, 32 golden gramophones after 88 nominations.



When she received the Grammy for the category of Best Dance or Electronic Album for "Renaissance", the singer Beyoncé took the opportunity to thank for her record.



"I try not to get too anxious. I want to thank God and my Uncle Jonny who is not here, but is here in spirit, I want to thank my parents for loving me and pushing me, my husband my three children and the queer community for embracing this genre."



"I have been so inspired by every artist in this category at many points in my life, I listened to each of you when I was on my own. It's important to remember that there is no such thing as being the best in music, this is very kind (the award) I will give it to my collaborators, this doesn't happen to people like me, it's very nice," he expressed.



Bad Bunny was the winner for his album "Un verano sin ti". During his speech he said: "Humanity is easy, I made this album with love and passion, and when you do things like that, life is easier. I want to thank everyone who listens to my music around the world, I dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the capital of reggaeton, and also to the legends and new talents who continue to take this rhythm to another level".



In addition, Lizzo also won the Grammy for best recording of the year for her song "About Damn Time", highlighting that the award was dedicated to Prince, because after his death she wanted to create positive music, and although at first no one understood her, she persisted. "But I wanted the world to be a better place and now I see it looking around me with these songs that talk about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin. I like to believe that people can do good. If you guys don't feel understood, stay true to yourself, because you will attract good people." She also thanked Beyoncé for inspiring her.



A great moment was experienced when ", as Kim became the first trans woman to receive a Grammy, who dedicated the award to the trans women who came before her and to Madonna for being an ally, who also introduced the performance of both artists, highlighting: "If you are called scandalous, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely doing well".



Another important moment of the night was when the trajectory of Dr. Dre was recognized, who also recalled that this 2023 is the 50th anniversary of the hip hop genre and then, several of his colleagues made a performance to pay tribute to this musical style that has permeated the industry and has been the flag of many who shout the injustices that exist on a daily basis.