Charros And Escaramuzas Event Kicks Off



The event kicked off with the cutting of the ropes this Wednesday in Puerto Vallarta, the Gran Premio Internacional Charro Hacienda Serena 2023, which in its eleventh edition, brings together 36 charro teams and 26 skirmishes from Mexico and the United States.



The event was headed by the head of the Municipal Tourism and Economic Development Department, Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, as well as the representative of the Mexican Charreria Federation, Abel Díaz Tapia, who together with the organizing committee and special guests, enjoyed the best of the Mexican national sport.



The head of Municipal Tourism, Preciado Cázares welcomed all the delegations and teams that are part of this tournament, which has consolidated itself as a tourist attraction for this Jalisco port.



"Puerto Vallarta invites us with this championship to enjoy this wonderful sport that is part of the benefits that our city offers to the whole world". For this reason he assured that as a municipal government we give it our full support because it is an icon that promotes sports and tourism, in addition to strengthening traditions among the new generations.



The night before, the heart of Puerto Vallarta was adorned with the purest Mexican expressions through charreria with the traditional verbena at the Arcos del Malecon, which presented the Xiutla Municipal Folkloric Ballet, mariachi and floreo de reata. The event will continue until next Sunday.



It will undoubtedly be a show for the whole family and now with the American charros integrated into the event.