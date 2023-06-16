CONCOMIC to Take Place in Puerto Vallarta



The upcoming CONCOMIC event, featuring a cosplay runway, voice dubbing auditions, digital activities, screenings, food, and Anime merchandise, will be held on Saturday, June 17th, and Sunday, June 18th. The event will run from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on both days.

These events are made possible by the existence of comics, which are sequential pictorial images deliberately arranged one after another to tell a story. Comics can have drawings, photographs, or paintings. Stories are important because they create fantastic and surrealistic characters that captivate some adults and most children. Comics express their messages in ways different from other art forms, conveying things that would otherwise be impossible.

"Cosplay" stands for "Costume Play." It is very common for attendees of CONCOMIC to dress up as famous comic book or movie characters. Young artists use their creativity to engage in this practice, which originated in modern Japan.

The CONCOMIC events will feature several special guests, including:

• Ivan Bastidas

• Jessica Ángeles

• Arturo Castañeda

If you wish to attend these events, we invite you to dress up according to the cosplay rules in order to participate in the costume contest and have a chance to win exciting prizes.

Tickets can be purchased directly at the reception of Biblioteca Los Mangos, priced at $120 for one day and $220 for both days. Reservations can also be made by calling 3221090009.