Dementia; The Illness The Actor Suffers From



The famous actor of a series of action movies, has interrupted his continuous appearance on the big screen, due to a series of symptoms, caused by dementia.



Bruce Willis has received a sad diagnosis. Since 2022, it was shared that the "Die Hard" actor suffered from aphasia, a disorder that affects the way you communicate.



However, the disease evolved into frontotemporal dementia. This disease is caused by a group of disorders that gradually damage the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. This damage causes alterations in thinking and behavior.



The actor's family -formed by Demi Moore and his daughters- released an emotional statement in which they express what happened, and thank all the support of the people who have been watching over the health of the famous actor.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in the spring of 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one of the symptoms of the disease Bruce is facing. While this is painful, it's also a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.



"DFT is a cruel disease that many of us had never heard of, and it can strike anyone. For people under the age of 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because diagnosis can take years, FTD is far more prevalent than we know. There are no treatments for the disease, a reality that will hopefully change in the coming years. As Bruce's condition progresses, we hope that any media attention will be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs much more awareness and research. With information from AP.