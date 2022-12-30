Diego Calva Makes A Name For Himself In Hollywood



In "Babylon," the new film by Damien Chazelle, winner of the Oscar for Best Director for "La La Land," scenes of drugs, sex, and outrageousness are combined with historical moments related to the transition from silent to talkies. This film features world-class actors such as Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as they play characters who achieve the same status in their own right.



Diego Calva, a Mexican actor who will be the talk of the town in the coming days due to his starring role in the film, which opened this weekend and has already earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.



Calva was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times en Espanol where he spoke about his character, through a Zoom connection with a residence located in Los Angeles, where the story told in "Babylon" unfolds.



To choose the person who would play the character, Chazelle used an unusual method in our days: the search for a suitable face through photographs. And once he decided on Calva, he took another unusual route by inviting the actor to his home in Los Angeles in order to train him for the role.



"I was there for 10 days, living with him and his wife Olivia [Hamilton], who is a producer on the film and also acts in it."



His first encounter with celebrities , was a bit awkward.



It was my first English-language role, and it's not easy to get on a first-name basis with Hollywood stars," he says.