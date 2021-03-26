Filming Scenes in Vallarta for a Famous TV Series

The cameras of the production company Redrum Films were able to capture beautiful images of the historical center as well as the Puerto Vallarta boardwalk.

The Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development of Puerto Vallarta through the area of filming promotes audiovisual projects to promote the destination at a national and international level, and to highlight its representative spaces of the destination. In this context Puerto Vallarta welcomes with open arms and fully supports future filming and projects that promote the destination.

Last Wednesday afternoon filming took place in different locations, especially on Vallarta's Malecon, where the production company Redrum Films carried out a series of recordings for the streaming platform. After the stoppage of filming activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been possible to resume film production of television series and recently recording for the streaming platform, which are of great importance for the promotion of the tourist destination.

Thus, little by little the film industry is recovering, after filming throughout the world was stopped due to the pandemic. In recent years, series have been recorded for the streaming platform Apple TV, including "Defending Jacob" starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell; and more recently the series "Stockton," starring Justin Theroux. Thus, Puerto Vallarta has been the focus of several very important film productions that have put this destination in the spotlight, and that revisit the scenery where it was once the stage for Hollywood stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton during the filming of "The Night of the Iguana."