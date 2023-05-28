Final Performance Of The Britney Spears Tribute



Ximena Peña Esparza began working in theater at the age of 11 at ACT II PV. She is a dancer, actress, and singer. With a talent for the performing arts, she became involved in the stage world at a very young age, growing up amidst backstages, curtains, dance floors, stages, lights, and microphones. At the age of 15, she started taking on more significant roles in the productions presented at her training ground. Some of her most important repertoire includes:

Chicago



Follies la Rouge



Little Shop of Horrors



Cinderella



Mamma Mia



For four consecutive years, she has been part of the cast of "Mamma Mia" and continues to perform every Tuesday at 7:00 pm. The 2022-2023 season has brought her an impressive workload with four productions simultaneously, but she takes joy in stepping onto the stage as only she knows how. Another production she participates in is "The Best of Broadway," presented on Mondays at 5:30 pm, where she showcases the greatest musicals from the birthplace of musical art, the city of Broadway. She also takes part in "It's Raining Men," presented on Fridays at 9:30 pm, which gives her the opportunity to sing and dance, demonstrating the immense talent that will accompany her forever. Ximena is the youngest artist to produce a full show, a production in which she sings, dances, and acts, all from the depths of her inner talent. Undoubtedly, she will conquer international stages, having already conquered local stages.

On Saturday, May 27th, the final performance of "It's Britney B*tch" took place, a production produced and performed by Ximena Esparza, paying tribute to the princess of pop, Britney Spears. The show started at 9:00 pm at Act II PV in the romantic zone of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.