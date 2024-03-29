Gay Festival, Holy Week Circuit In Puerto Vallarta.



True love never freezes, true love melts the ice and lasts for eternity; this is how we remember that God is Love and Love manifests itself in a thousand ways. This is how the gay world poses its vision of Love on earth, and there is no better land for Love than Puerto Vallarta.



Industry, a gay club, will present a spectacular four-day epic circuit for Easter and Passover celebrations, of course, in the ultimate gay destination. So at Industry Night Club Puerto Vallarta, a unique program of events will be presented during the annual Easter Celebrations edition.



The biggest draw of the event is the people who regularly attend, but in addition, there will be excellent music with the best international, national, and resident DJs. Events will start each night from 11 pm until 6 am.



The Industry Night Club is located in the Romantic Zone, on Lazaro Cardenas, in the gay heart of Puerto Vallarta. The Club features an impressive Light and Sound system, laser lights, air conditioning, and an admirable interior just right for the party you desire so much.



The program for this Festival is as follows:



• Thursday, March 28th - "GLow" with international DJ Roger Gray - Dress code: fluorescent.



• Friday, March 29th - "Pirates" with international DJ Alex Acosta - with guest DJs Andrés Díaz and Luis Vázquez - Dress code: Pirates.



• Saturday, March 30th - ZODIAC with international DJ Ana Julieta - with guest DJs Diego Álvarez and Iván Guzmán - Dress code: White and Gold.



• Sunday, March 31st - COWBOYS - with international DJ Miss RC and Resident DJ Christian Ortega - Dress code: Cowboy.

If you enjoy a gay atmosphere and electronic music and an open environment are pleasurable for you, this Festival is a good option for this weekend.