Grand Closure Of The Collective Art Exhibition



The grand collective art exhibition, themed around Puerto Vallarta's 105th anniversary as a free and sovereign municipality, culminated in a festive celebration filled with music and artistic fervor at the Jardín de la Versalles. Coinciding with the commemoration of the State of Jalisco's 200 years of Freedom and Sovereignty, the closing ceremony was led by artist and producer Michelle Young from the United States, alongside Mexican artist and producer Ernesto Garrigos, with great enthusiasm and joy to honor the paradise that is Vallarta.

The artists who participated in this collective showcase were:

Ernesto Garrigos

Josafat

Rivers

Michelle Young

Pedro Azua

Loba Art

Javier Oz

The musical band responsible for closing the event was "Bahia Jazz," a recently formed and highly successful group that not only ignited the party but also attracted many music enthusiasts who enjoyed a night filled with harmony, rhythm, dance, and happiness despite their young age.

Finally, everyone expressed their gratitude to "El Jardín de la Versalles," a restaurant-bar that prioritizes artistic areas to breathe life into a space of unparalleled creativity, magic, mysticism, and beauty. With high-quality food and beverages, they created a remarkable night of culture and art for the attendees of this event.

At the back of the venue, a table featured a tarot deck where guests could draw a card, which was then interpreted by artist Michelle Young, who empathetically engaged with everyone, providing them with a magnificent, warm, and friendly experience. She is one of the artists enriching the work of the Vallartense Cultural Center, which, thanks to the coordination of Kika Gómez and Ernesto Garrigos, has become a focal point of culture and art for the artistic community of Puerto Vallarta.