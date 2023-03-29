John Wick Movie Now In Theaters



Reeves first plunged into the dark world of John Wick in 2014. The story written by Derek kolstad and directed by Chad, portrayed the return to the world of crime of a retired hitman seeking revenge after the murder at the hands of the Russian mob of his beloved dog the last gift from his late wife



John Wick 4 is one of the most anticipated films in one of the most shocking action sagas of all time and one of Keanu Reeves’ best projects, and the universe continues to expand, now with a spin-off series that will take place at The Continental, the incredible criminal hotel where the hitman gets his weapons and custom suits, and a project from the hand of Ana de Armas.



As expected, John Wick: Parabellum was explosive, brutal and thrilling, and that third film left Wick in a complicated position, again being a hunted fugitive with a bounty on his head, but now he has an alliance with the Bowery King that makes him even more lethal.

That ending made it clear that a fourth film was on the cards and it wasn’t long before the studio confirmed the suspicions, also revealing that the plan was to make 5 films in total (and the fourth was announced at about the same time it was revealed that Reeves would also be starring in a new Matrix film, which brought back some original characters from the Wachowski saga)