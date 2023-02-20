Kass Smith In Concert; Teatro Vallarta



This April 14th the stage will shine with the presence of the talented singer "Kassiano" Smith, who will offer a concert in this important theater of the city.



The singer has announced the realization of 2 shows in the same concert that he will offer in Puerto Vallarta; the first section with Big Band music, musicians with brass sections, as well as a show paying tribute to the legends: Barry White, Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole , Earth wind and Fire among others, and a second Reggae section , "Tribute to BOB MARLEY ", backed by his Jamaican band .



He will also present his children, Kamali and Tashara Smith who recently returned from the prestigios world famous music school Berklee in Boston Massachusets. Both will offer a great show, together with 22 musicians and dancers on stage.



The date is this April 14th at 8:00 p.m. at the Vallarta Theater, it will be a concert full of surprises.



The singer decided that on this occasion he would present two great shows in one, with a mexican Big Band and an authentic Jamaican Reggae Band paying tribute to the Great Bob Marley, with hits Like “ Is this love" , “Could you be loved”, “Waiting in vain” and others.



He will also sing songs from his recent álbum “Journeys “, that was produced in Jamaica by Dean Frazer.



This is a unique show, where the audience will have the opportunity to enjoy these great musical talents onstage.



Several surprises are predicted, and the artist has asked his followers to stay tuned and follow him on social networks, where he will be announcing his concert.



He also gave a message to the audience, commenting that "We have had a difficult time with the pandemic and it has been more than 2 years. Its now time to celebrate life after so much confinement. There are so many people who have waited up to two years to attend this concert, and who would like to go with friends or family so I suggest that they block their spaces in advance to come and enjoy.



They will be able to buy their tickets to the concert on the Vallarta Theater's web page, and those who do it in advance will benefit from a discount and assure their entrance to the show.



It is worth mentioning that in their previous concert at the Vallarta Theater, tickets were sold out, and many people commented that they did not get a ticket, so now it is suggested that you book your tickets in advance.

The promotion will be during the month of February with discounted prices and after that the prices will be increased.



In his world tour, Kass Smith, has recently performed in Colombia at the latin music awards , promoting his new single, in addition to traveling to Dubai, Thailand, and soon in the United States, among other tours he will be doing Costa Rica and Ghana to promote is new single “Ay Cosita linda “.



In Mexico he will be performing in Guadalajara, Aguascalientes, Leon, Puebla and Cancun.