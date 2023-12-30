Last Reviews For Movie Buffs 2023

It's the last chance of the year to go to the movies



"Aquaman 2" is a film produced by "Warner Bros," "DC Entertainment," "Atomic Monster," and "The Safran Company," released just this past December 22nd. It's based on the superhero created by "Mort Weisinger" and "Paul Norris" in 1941, continuing from the previous "Aquaman" in 2018. The film runs for 2 hours and exhibits a significant amount of violence in its scenes, along with heavy language.

"Patos" ("Ducks") is a children's movie created by "Illumination Entertainment," entirely in animated form for kids, essentially a cartoon on the big screen. It premiered on December 14th. It's a flight into the excitement of the unknown during a family vacation full of action. It follows a family eager to change their routine and embark on a journey to Jamaica, akin to migratory birds. This film is ideal for the younger members of the family.

"Godzilla Minus One" is a Japanese feature film directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki. Produced by "Toho Studios" and "Robot," it cost $15 million to make and has, so far, grossed $75 million. Undoubtedly, this movie has fascinated audiences worldwide, continuing to make an impact in the semiotics of the modern era, given its more than 70-year history. It premiered on December 28th, an unmissable masterpiece.

"El Niño y la Garza" ("The Boy and the Heron") is an animated film by Hayao Miyazaki. Besides being an autobiographical fantasy, it reflects many reflections the architect wants to share with his descendants and viewers in the twilight of his life. It also premiered on December 28th.

"Gol Gana" is a movie by Taika Waititi that premiered on December 28th. It's based on the true story of the American Samoa football team, which suffered the worst defeat in history. An ideal work for football lovers.

"Familia Nacional" ("National Family"), another film released on December 28th, is a comedy that portrays Mexican reality through a family experiencing violent disintegration. It's a film delving into politics, directed by Marcelo Tobar.

Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy these great cinematic works at the theater, with your entire family, aiming to have a magical and unparalleled experience.