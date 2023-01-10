Martin Scorsese Returns With New Film Production



In this new year, movie theaters will see the return of Indiana Jones and John Wick, as well as "The Little Mermaid" and other highly anticipated releases such as the live-action Barbie movie.

It will also be the return of Martin Scorsese with "Killers of the Flower Moon", featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Harrison Ford will return to action as archaeologist Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones in the fifth film dedicated to the character created by George Lucas, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny".



Indiana Jones against the Nazis



Although little information is available about the plot, it is known that it will be connected to the original trilogy of the 80's by once again pitting Jones against the Nazis, but that most of the film will be set in the 60's, during the space race between the Soviet Union and the United States.



After reviving Neo in "The Matrix Resurrections" in 2021, Keanu Reeves is back to please his fans with the release of "John Wick: Chapter 4".



The film, whose shooting was severely delayed by the pandemic, will show the hitman recovering from his latest defeat as he finds a way to defeat the High Table criminal organization.



His action universe will also expand in 2023 to television with the series "The Continental," a prequel that revisits the hotel of assassins from the Wick films.



The controversial adaptation of the Disney classic, "The Little Mermaid," will also hit theaters in May 2023 with actress and singer Halle Bailey in the lead role.



Another female character that will jump to real life in 2023 is the popular Barbie doll in the eponymous film directed by Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird"), and starring Margot Robbie.



The few previews of the plot suggest that Barbie and her boyfriend Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, will be trapped in the real world, and will follow the difficulties of becoming a real woman.



2023 will also be the return of Martin Scorsese. The renowned director, who just turned 80, is finally releasing "Killers of the Flower Moon", which was originally going to see the light of day in 2022.



It is the adaptation of the book of the same name by David Grann, which follows the serial killings of Osage tribal natives in the fight for oil during the 1920s.



The director counts in this film with the two stars most present in his filmography: Robert De Niro with whom he has worked eight other times, including "Taxi Driver" and "The Irishman", and Leonardo DiCaprio, star of many Scorsese films, including "The Wolf of Wall Street", "The Departed" (2006).



The friendly plumber Mario Bros, popularized in the Nintendo video game of the 1980s, will get a second chance on the big screen after the failure of the first film adaptation in 1993, with "The Super Mario Bros.".



The film will follow the adventures of Mario, his brother Luigui and Princess Peach on their journey to the Mushroom Kingdom and will feature actors such as Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day in the lead voices.



The Marvel franchise will also have unexpected releases in 2023 among others. Information related to U.S. agencies.