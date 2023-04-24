Mexican Theatrical Art For The World.



Ramiro Daniel Briones Moya, 36 years old, a native of Puerto Vallarta, is linked to the emotions produced by the different conceptions of "Death". Self-taught and recipient of a scholarship from the National Theater Exhibit, he has formed his artistic career through multiple local and national workshops. He presents his play "El Consuelo, Casa Altar para mi Mamá Chelo".



The play is based on the traditional altars of the dead, this time dedicated to his grandmother Consuelo, better known as "Mamá Chelo". Created from an uncommon theatricality for Puerto Vallarta, turning an entire house into the ideal stage to tell the story of the death and memory of his grandmother.



The idea arose from a house of Terror and by seeking to turn the project into a Mexican theme such as the Day of the Dead, little by little it became this marvelous play without actors.



The theme of death in Mexico has an indigenous root that evokes respect for the idea that it is a transition of the spirit, where the memory keeps the deceased alive, but in an astral plane, that is, in another dimension. For Ramiro, death is "Natural", he does not find a way to talk about the concept because it occurs in the culture in a natural way, for Mexicans it is comfortable and proud to have these customs.



Every space in Mexico has its daily life, and when something breaks with this daily life, astonishment and surprise take over the emotions. That is why people from other countries love to live with these Mexican customs and actions, experiencing a singular phenomenon. Ramiro assures to have plans to adapt the play to other languages and thus to open the possibility that the Theatrical Art reaches the whole world.



Ramiro commented that for the last 5 years the works of Art that he has developed, have become, more than a way of working, a gift for each spectator.

