Michael Jackson's Show Presented To Benefit CANICA



This Sunday the "Michael Jackson Show" was presented at the Malecon of Puerto Vallarta, with the objective of raising funds for the CANICA Association, whose objective is to help children with cancer, for which different activities were carried out to benefit these people.



Among the activities offered to the public present were the sale of Mexican snacks, pizza, tamales, fritters and drinks among other things.



In addition to an auction, which was raffled among locals, tourists and locals, who supported this cause, which resulted in an excellent response from the people who enjoyed the show of Michael Jackson, whose interpretation was excellent and the audience was delighted.



It is worth mentioning that the CANICA Association does a great job in the care of these children, supporting them with transportation to Guadalajara for medical attention, as well as supporting them with travel expenses for hotel stays and meals, which is why every year they hold a charity event to raise funds. The campaign presented this Sunday, November 27 is named as. “Friends without hair”, in which several people donated their hair, during the event, where they cut their hair that will be used to make braids.



Eleven thousand 799 pesos were collected, which will be used for the needs of these children, for the care of their food and treatments they need when suffering from this disease.



People supported this charity event and enjoyed the concert and the incredible resemblance with the singer, the show was a success and the campaign achieved its goal.