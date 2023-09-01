Movie Schedule For Puerto Vallarta



As for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, driven by positive reviews, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" exceeded expectations with a $43 million debut at the box office in the United States over the weekend. The film's performance further solidifies Paramount's outstanding success in the PG-rated space and could successfully reboot the franchise on the big screen. It is highly recommended for all types of audiences.

In preparation for the upcoming release of "The Nun," Cinépolis announces that they will be re-screening the box office hit "The Conjuring." The seven films in "The Conjuring" franchise have collectively grossed $2 billion worldwide. This milestone includes the three main Conjuring films as well as the spin-offs "Annabelle," "Annabelle: Creation," "Annabelle Comes Home," and "The Nun."

The film "Contrarreloj" is a promising release among the other premieres. We need to lower our expectations for Liam Neeson's new showcase, also known as "Retribution." It premiered in 1,750 theaters, earning a modest $3.34 million, with a local average of $1,913.

Regarding the controversial film in which Eduardo Verástegui is involved, "Sound of Freedom" has grossed a staggering $181 million since its release in the United States on July 1st until August 28th. It's worth noting that the film is just beginning to be released outside of the United States in the coming days.

The film "Viaje todo Robado" is a family comedy inspired by real-life situations faced by Mexican families, who can relate to the consequences of bad decisions and the dream of vacations that can turn into nightmares. It was just released yesterday, and a favorable audience response is expected.