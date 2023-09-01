Municipal Agency Of Mojoneras Seeks Queen.



The "Fiestas Patrias" of the neighborhood "Las Mojoneras" in Puerto Vallarta are approaching. These festivities showcase the jubilation of the community as they embrace the joy and sense of belonging to their homeland, Mexico, Jalisco, and Puerto Vallarta, in a highly nationalist atmosphere. Through the celebration of these festivities, Mexicans become more drawn to caring for and protecting Mexico.

The municipal agency of "Las Mojoneras" has issued a call to find talented young women who wish to represent the queen of the neighborhood. The call is open to individuals aged 14 to 22 who live in the Las Mojoneras neighborhood or its vicinity. Applicants should possess charisma, and there is no height requirement.

The three finalists will receive the following prizes:

1st Place - A television.

2nd Place - A mobile phone.

3rd Place - A tour.

Today, on September 1st, registrations will close at the municipal agency of Las Mojoneras, located at 539 Jalisco Street or by phone at 3222900712.

Participating in such events has proven to be a stepping stone for participants, encouraging them to embark on careers in modeling or even venture into other fields, as exemplified by a former Miss Tepic winner who later became a Member of Congress and subsequently a Mayor. The future is uncertain, but it all begins with the will to take part in the community celebration with the aim of strengthening the cultural identity of the neighborhood.