Once again the filmmaker from Guadalajara, Guillermo del Toro, has put the name of Mexico and Guadalajara at the top, after winning the Oscar for best animated film with his animated film, "Pinocchio".



The Mexican filmmaker took the stage to receive the award at the 95th Academy Awards, accompanied by his production team, to thank all the attendees and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Accompanied by actor Dwayne Johnson and actress Emily Blunt, Guillermo del Toro sent a message to support the animation genre saying: "Animation is cinema, animation is not a cadet and animation is ready to take the next step, we are ready for it. Help us keep animation in the conversation."



At the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the Mexican director managed to beat films like Disney's "Turning Red" or "Puss in Boots", becoming the most awarded film of this genre of the season.



Del Toro won the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, the Annie Awards and the BAFTA Awards, among others.



"Pinocchio," a co-production between the United States, Mexico and France, was also directed by Mark Gustafson and is based on the classic tale by Carlo Collodi, but set in the context of World War II (1939-1945).

It should be noted that the filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, has experienced great emotions, for the triumphs he has achieved during this 2023, receiving important awards and recognition for his dedicated work which will surely encourage him to carry out new film projects.