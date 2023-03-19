Scarlett Johansson In The Spotlight



Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds are two of Hollywood's most successful actors and both boast several notable film industry nominations and awards. The artists had a romance that is talked about to this day.



Johansson and Reynolds were one of Hollywood's most beloved couples and their romance lasted three years. They dated during 2007, married in 2008 and two years later divorced.



After the divorce, the 46-year-old histrionic married Blake Lively and they have three daughters and a fourth baby on the way. For her part, the BAFTA winner married Colin Jost and became a mother last year.



But recently, rumors have been generated by an insider who mentioned that the 38-year-old actress is still upset about how her relationship with her colleague ended. According to this person, Scarlett was furious for a long time because Blake Lively "stole her husband".



"She realized that Ryan was a good man. In fact, Ryan would have gone back to her, he was totally in love. But then she flaunted her relationship with Sean Penn right after their split and he got fed up," were the words of this source.



