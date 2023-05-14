

The movie "Super Mario Bros.", based on the best-selling video game in history, which had its total domination during the 90s, continues to be in the most visited movie theaters in Puerto Vallarta.



Today the movie produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri is at its climax, increasing its sales as never before and seeking to dethrone other works.



Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are amazed by the huge popularity achieved in such a short time.



The film has already surpassed the $1 billion dollar mark a little more than a month after its release and has been a success both within the United States and worldwide.



And Puerto Vallarta is no exception, with performance, and a trendy look in clothing; the marketing office planned a creative way to popularize the feature film.



Super Mario Bros is expected to become the highest grossing animated movie in history.



To do so, the film would have to gross more than US$1.45 billion. This film is competing against Frozen 2 and The Lion King which have already proven to be very popular.



Hundreds of children still haven't seen the movie so this weekend take advantage of the fact that it is still in the box office and enjoy a family movie with an AA rated movie that will also make you remember the 90s decade that will undoubtedly fill you with satisfaction.