"The Fabulous Cadillacs' Grand Concert In Mexico City: Filling The Zócalo With Spanish Rock"



Mexico City's government has become known for hosting free concerts featuring internationally renowned artists. The recent surprises included the success of Grupo Firme and an unforgettable performance by singer Rosalía, which amazed everyone, especially the younger audience. Today, it's time for the iconic Argentine band of Spanish rock, known as "Los Fabulosos Cadillacs," to take the stage.

The band's journey began in 1985 when they initially went by the name "Cadillacs 57." However, during one of their early shows, they were introduced as "Los Fabulosos Cadillacs," and the name stuck. From the start, they achieved great success with albums like "Bares y Fondas" and "Yo te avisé." The latter was produced by Andrés Calamaro, which allowed them to expand beyond their home country and promote their music abroad. From 1994 to 2000, the band gained international recognition, and their songs like "Vasos Vacíos," "Matador," and "Mal Bicho" became hits in Mexico.

In 2008, the band chose to start their tour in Mexico as a tribute to the immense love the Mexican people have always had for this legendary Argentine band. The concert at that time attracted over 10,000 attendees. This year's concert on June 3rd adds to the four dates the rock band has scheduled for the end of this year in the country: November 4th in Monterrey, November 8th and 9th in Mexico City, and November 11th in Guadalajara.

The tour commemorates the 30th anniversary of the iconic song "Matador" from the album "Vasos Vacíos."