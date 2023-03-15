The Television Recordings In Puerto Vallarta Are Still On



Puerto Vallarta possesses natural beauties and diverse enviable attractions that represent a magnet for national and foreign film and television production companies, to which is added the openness of the municipal government to support this sector, which is why in recent years this industry has had a constant presence in the destination with diverse recordings and 2023 is no exception.



Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, Director of Tourism and Economic Development, emphasized that the recordings represent an important economic benefit for Puerto Vallarta and neighboring Banderas Bay, as well as sources of employment and an excellent promotion of the destination.



“ we have been providing support in logistics and paperwork, as well as in the promotion and support of film and television production, which has resulted in Puerto Vallarta strengthening its position as one of the best destinations in the world for both national and international production houses.”

The official emphasized that precisely its natural beauties and the security it offers to visitors are the main virtues for which production houses and international actors recognize that they have decided to work in Puerto Vallarta, which is why since last year several series have been filmed for platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ and television networks such as ABC of the United States and Warner Brothers, to mention a few.



“This sector is leaving a very important economic spill to the destination, for several months will be recording the third season of the successful series ‘Acapulco’, created and produced by Eugenio Derbez in different parts of the city, which has been transmitted by the Apple TV+ platform.”



He added that in the middle of the year, the filming of a Dutch series will take place, details of which will be announced soon. Preciado Cázares emphasized that these productions receive important logistical support from the municipal government.