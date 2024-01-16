Theater In Puerto Vallarta.



In Puerto Vallarta, there are no cultural venues that can offer true theatrical productions for the community. However, what does exist and is very successful is cabaret theater for tourists, offering authentic musical theater in English for both locals and foreigners. These productions are of excellent quality and consistently express a passion for Theater, Dance, and Song, essential elements for creating Musical Theater. "Act2PV" is the project that represents Puerto Vallarta to tourists from around the world who come to enjoy the great productions presented here. Below is the lineup for this week.

Today, Tuesday, January 16th, the play "Mamma Mia!" will be performed. It is a classic musical that tells the story of Donna, a single and independent mother who owns a small hotel on a Greek island. There, she raised Sophie, who is ready to get married. Without telling anyone, the young girl decides to invite the three men who passed through her mother's life, hoping her real father will accompany her to the altar. The entertaining show will begin at 6:00 pm.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17th, the spectacular group "Tromba Vetusta" will present their "Circoncierto." A magnificent duo of two wonderful Latin American artists who will undoubtedly make you rise from your seat filled with emotion to applaud enthusiastically. The performance starts at 5:00 pm.

On Thursday, January 18th, the International show called "International Music World" will be presented, featuring a spectacular production with musicians and dancers from Latin America. The show will start at 5:00 pm.

For Friday, January 19th, "Skyfall," a tribute to the music of James Bond, ideal for fans of this iconic action cinema, will be presented. It will begin at 5:00 pm.

On Saturday, January 20th, "Act2PV" presents the play "Supreme," an extraordinary musical journey transcending generations, inspired by the iconic sounds of "The Supremes and MOTOOWN." It transports you through a musical time capsule. Over the past four electrifying years, "SUPREME" has become a fascinating celebration of today's biggest hits and the timeless melodies that once made us dance in the streets during the golden era of girl groups.

Finally, on Sunday, January 21st, the play "The Platters and More" by Keith Tynes will be presented. Keith is an expressive vocal master who understands that music is used to express spirituality and emotions. His powerful presence and charisma on stage are the result of his extensive background and experience in the world of music. He has a broad repertoire, ranging from opera and blues to jazz, soul, gospel, disco, and more. Enjoy a week of theater.