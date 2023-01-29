Three Famous Directors Headed For Oscar

The Oscars are the ambitious wish that any filmmaker longs to receive. Since the first edition was held on May 16, 1929, the award given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has become a symbol of recognition and appreciation of the merit and talent of those who venture into the seventh art.



Latin American representation at the event has been a growing factor in recent years. It is not the first time that Mexican film directors, such as Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro G. Iñárritu, have been included in the list of nominees, and the 95th edition of the Oscars will once again repeat this story.



PINOCHO



After the announcement of the final nominees presented by actors Riz Ahmed & Allison William, Guillermo del Toro's nomination is now a fact. Under the Best Animated Feature category thanks to its animated adaptation available on Netflix, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio will be competing under the same category with films such as Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Turing Red, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and The sea Beast.



BARDO



Continuing with the list of Mexicans that will be part of the ceremony, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's film Bardo is also among the finalists. The most recent release from the director, who stands out for his multiple Oscar wins, will compete under the Best Cinematography category as a result of the work of renowned French-Iranian cinematographer Darius Khondji. Under this same selection, Bardo will be participating with films such as Empire of Light, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and Tár.



LE PUPILLE



Completing the ambitious representative trio, Alfonso Cuarón also joins the race for the golden statuette with his most recent entry, Le Pupille, a touching story about life in a strict institution and its implications during the Christmas season. Produced by Cuarón and directed by Alice Rohrwacher, the Best Live Action Short Film nominee shares the shortlist with An Irish Goodbye, Ivalu, Night Ride and The Red Suitcase as contenders.