Tickets To See Luis Miguel Are Flying



Luis Miguel returns to the stage this 2023 with his world tour that will begin in Buenos Aires, Argentina and, at the beginning of the ticket sales, it was reported that the presale was sold out after 30 minutes, so he added 3 new dates on August 8, 9 and 12, in addition to the 3, 4 and 6 of the same month.

After 4 years -his last presentation in the South American country was in 2019 as part of 'Mexico Forever' at the Campo Argentino de Polo-, the interpreter of songs like 'Ahora te puedes marchar', 'La incondicional' and 'Cuando calienta el sol' will offer his show at the Movistar Arena.



This Thursday, May 4, users began to wait in long virtual lines due to the high demand for the event -some of them are already full-, which will also arrive to Mexican venues such as the Arena Mexico City, Monterrey, Queretaro, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosi, Leon, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Morelia and Guadalajara.



HOW MUCH DO TICKETS COST IN OTHER COUNTRIES?



If you are waiting to know more information about the price of the tickets, we tell you how much they cost in Argentina and Chile, so you can start saving to enjoy 'El Sol'.



According to the website, the price ranges between 22 thousand and 75 thousand Argentinean pesos (an approximate between 1,740 and 5,950 according to the official exchange rate). In Chile, access to the stands starts at 48,880 Chilean pesos and goes up to a little over 376,000 Chilean pesos for the closest seats (approximately 1,050 and 8,400 Mexican pesos).



Below, we detail the sections in Buenos Aires, although it would be without adding the extra cost of the service. As it also happens in national territory, there is a limit of 4 tickets per transaction.



Sectors A, B, C, D, G and H - 75 thousand Argentinean pesos (about 5 thousand 959 Mexican pesos).



Sectors 102-104, 108-112, 116-118 - 65 thousand Argentinean pesos (about 5 thousand 165 Mexican pesos)



Sectors F, J, K, L, M, N - 55 thousand Argentinean pesos (4 thousand 370 Mexican pesos)



Sectors 105-107, 113-115 - 50 thousand Argentinean pesos (3 thousand 973 Mexican pesos)



Sectors 301-306, 312-317 - 35 thousand Argentinean pesos (2 thousand 780 Mexican pesos)



Sectors 301-307-312 (with restricted view) - 22 thousand Argentinean pesos (1,748 Mexican pesos)