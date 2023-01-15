"Titanic" Back In Theaters



It broke records worldwide, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. "Titanic" swept the box office at the time and is currently the third highest-grossing film in history.



Undoubtedly, the highest-grossing film of Paramount Pictures studios in the United States.



Due to its success and the celebration of its 25th anniversary, the film will return to the big screen on February 10, it has also won the Oscar for best soundtrack, best director, best picture, best cinematography, among multiple awards.



Recall its premiere on December 19, 1997, a production of director James Cameron, and a large amount collected at the box office with more than 2,200 million dollars.



Its tragic story of the sinking of the ship that inspired Titanic sank in the confines of the Atlantic on the night of April 14 and part of the early morning of April 15, 1912.



Her remains were located in two parts in September 1985, they were divided 800 meters apart and approximately 3,843 meters deep.



It is a movie that has given much to talk about, from one of the most famous ships in the world, as well as its tragic history at sea, the costly trips that were made in their search for the ocean to the famous true story brought to theaters by filmmaker James Cameron, a very successful production that generated millions of dollars and an excellent production taken to the big screen, for all this and we will return to enjoy his incredible discovery.