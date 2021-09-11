Today, Prestigious Fashion Firms in the Region



This weekend is taking place at the W Punta de Mita hotel, the third edition of Fashion Week 2021, which will feature renowed . designers in Mexico. Riviera Nayarit Fashion Weekend has been attended by the most prestigious designers in Mexico and the world. Alvaro Montaño, Alberto Zarate and Edgar Lozano among other world renowned firms. "Our goal is to turn RNFW into the most influential national firm in the production of Fashion Week, for which it has consolidated a strategic alliance with Riviera Nayarit and thus expand its brand power, in addition to having as its headquarters the exclusive W Punta de Mita hotel, an icon of luxury and elegance in the Mexican Pacific". Manuel Macedo, General Director of the event, stated.

The first day of the event, Friday, was attended by distinguished firms such as Rosaura Rivera, Velia Sierra Tara and Carlos Pineda, outstanding fashion and design firms that will present RNFM, in its first stage. For the second stage to be held this Saturday, will be present Patricia Govea, R2, Pasionarte Espiritu Swimwear, Regina Castillo, Kuyumari, Diamonds International, Pakalita, and Aquamarine, brands well positioned in the select taste. With this support RNFW achieves an important projection that positions it in the fashion world. Today, RNFW has a reach of 120 thousand impacts on social networks, as well as the coverage of national and international media that are responsible for positioning the brand worldwide, coupled with the presence of prominent figures of show business and modeling.