enes
Log in

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
12
Mon, Oct
62 New Articles

American Airlines Increases Its Operations Up To 3 Flights Per Day

General Social
Typography
  • Smaller Small Medium Big Bigger
  • Default Helvetica Segoe Georgia Times
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

On October 8th the important airline had up to 5 arrivals to Puerto Vallarta

 

There is no doubt that tourism trusts Puerto Vallarta and that is because since the reopening of the beaches in this destination last June 15th, a gradual increase of flights in national and international arrivals to the international airport of Puerto Vallarta began, where the number of arrivals tripled from 322 in June to more than 1000 arriving in October. The reactivation of the tourist sector in this destination has taken place in a very responsible way, according to the indications of Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, and the state authorities of Tourism and Health. The hotels are operating at 50 percent of their capacity, while strictly applying preventive protocols. The same occurs in restaurants and tourist services in general, which consciously implement healthy distance in their establishments and activities. Puerto Vallarta has generated confidence in the travelers who have this tourist destination in mind, in their plans which is reflected in a gradual but conscious increase of passengers arriving by air. The list of international airlines during October highlights that United Airlines will offer 145 frequencies, American Airlines 135; Alaska Airlines 125; Southwest Airlines 49; Delta 31; and the Canadian West Jet 8; sunwing 1; and stop 1 max. For a total of 495 flights from the United States and Canada. Puerto Vallarta has 14 international air links, 11 of them from the United States: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, and San Francisco in California; Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Washington: Houston, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona, Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois, and Newark, New Jersey. As well as three from Canada: Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. Adding the national flights 511 and the international ones 495, a total of 1006 frequencies during this month.

Sign up via our free email subscription service to receive notifications when new information is available.