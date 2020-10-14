Hundreds of Americans and Canadians Arrived in PV

North American airlines such as United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines arrived punctually at the local airport with hundreds of passengers on board. In addition to these flights, the Canadian airline West Jet, with its flight from Calgary, province of Alberta, Canada, joined in. As of last weekend it reactivated the market with the first flights to Vallarta after the coronavirus pandemic that forced the suspension of all activities of the important airline since last March. New flights will continue to arrive since the interest of travelers continues to be reflected in the decisions of the airlines that frequently increase connectivity to this destination; this is the case of Southwest Airlines that since Thursday, October 8, restarted operations with the opening of the new route from Phoenix, Arizona, and the return of the flight from Houston, Texas, with a daily frequency in both cases, for a total of 49 in all. Connectivity has not stopped improving in recent months with the reinstallation of flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, Phoenix, Arizona, outstanding natural markets of the destination, as well as New Jersey on the East Coast of the American Union, from where there is a weekly flight. Likewise, last Saturday October 10th was an important date with the return of the Canadian airline West Jet, which reopened operations to Puerto Vallarta with a flight from Calgary,Alberta, with two frequencies on Saturdays. While the Swoop airline will restart its frequency from Edmonton starting October 25th.