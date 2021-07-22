In Order Not to Saturate the Beaches, Residents Are Asked to Stay at Home.



A call for responsibility to the inhabitants of Puerto Vallarta and the region was launched by the tourism authorities, inviting the community to rigorously maintain all anti-covid-19 preventive measures, as well as to leave the beaches and the boardwalk for the enjoyment of tourists, in order not to cause agglomerations during the current summer vacation period. The director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Publicity Trust, Luis Villaseñor, commented that a campaign is being maintained in social networks inviting the community to be very responsible with the use of masks, to rigorously follow all the preventive indications that we have known for a year, and not to cause crowds in the places frequented by tourists.

SAFE HARBOR In this sense, I mentioned that it is very important to maintain the achievements that Puerto Vallarta has reached, recognized as a safe port, where since the beginning of the pandemic the anti-covid-19 protocols have been respected, which has allowed us to advance in the tourist and economic recovery but with very responsible steps guided by the Health Board of the government of Jalisco. It is very important that during these vacations and in the face of the so-called third wave of covid-19 infections, now with some variants, we are very strict with the measures we already know, that we use masks at all times, and that we preferably leave the tourist attractions to the visitors, since we have them all year round, that it is voluntary and responsible, which can avoid unnecessary crowds on the beaches, downtown, the boardwalk and some establishments