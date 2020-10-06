Set Of "Night of the Iguana" Will Have A Boardwalk

Mayor Arturo Davalos Peña informed about the construction of the boardwalk in the space where "The Night of the Iguana" was filmed, on its way to Mismaloya, an icon place of Puerto Vallarta. He also announced the enlargement of the boardwalk of Boca de Tomatlan, where infrastructure works will be carried out. The Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT) is in charge of repairing the road from Palmares beach to Las Juntas and Los Veranos, in the southern zone of Puerto Vallarta, among other works. The set where 56 years ago the movie "The Night of the Iguana" was filmed will have a boardwalk that could become a tourist attraction in the southern zone of Puerto Vallarta, these scenarios have been for years an icon of the tourist take-off of this destination. The mayor announced that a series of works are scheduled to be carried out in the area of Mismaloya, such as the rehabilitation of the street leading to the beach, in order to change the quality of life of the population in this sector. Likewise, he informed that the delivery of school support was successfully concluded, benefiting more than 50 thousand students of basic education. In addition to the accident insurance, as for teachers, it is already ready for when they return to classes in the schools. The mayor was also accompanied by the municipal agent of Mismaloya, Israel Melchor Magaña, Sergio Robles Ortega, municipal agent of Boca de Tomatlan and the coordinator of sector 30, Felipa Aguilar González.