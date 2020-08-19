Successful Event At Cacao Magico

Guests began arriving at 6:00 to a cheerful setting inside Cacao Magico at Puerto Magico. The specialty of the day was hand-made fudge in 5 different flavors; milk chocolate, almond, coconut, Oreo, and my favorite, maple. There was a taste-bud-teasing display of chocolate sculptures, boxed pralines, and a Mardi Gras-meets-Day-of-the-Dead top hat decorated with chocolates made just for Amy to wear during the show.

Cacao Magico’s manager, Andrea, passed out fudge for everyone to try, and owner Dean Regehr offered some delectable tuna and salmon that he smoked himself. Later guests were served with savory smoked ribs and some really tasty chili beans. Dean’s son and partner, Mitch Regehr, checked on guests to make sure everyone was having a great time.

Memo Wulff of Barrio Bistro was there, as well as Chef Oliver Applegate from De Cantaro Restaurant. Both provided delicious signature cocktails from their own label locally made agave spirits. Memo made Gondofull, a surprisingly light and fruity drink with a rich depth of flavor made with Arre Corazon raicilla from his own La Lulu Raicillera, and garnished with a blade of lemongrass and smoked rosemary. He also offered raicilla shots from super cute bamboo shot glasses. Mixologist Sebastian of De Cantaro made a delightfully sweet and fruity drink called Arrecife using their own Baston del Rey tequila, and topped with cubed apples, caramelized walnuts, and a sprig of rosemary. Later he made a traditional Tequila Cantarito. All the drinks were really good, and if I had been in either of the restaurants I would have ordered more than one. Special thanks to both restaurants and the attentive servers for providing amazing drinks for everyone to enjoy.

Guitarist Fernando Gonzales started off the music set with a beautiful rendition of the Santana instrumental, “Samba Pa Ti.” Next Amy sang “Summertime,” a George Gershwin song written in the 30’s. And then she adorned her hat and, for the next hour or so, entertained guests with songs from most, if not all, decades since then. During the performance Master Chocolatier Mario Ramirez demonstrated the making of fudge and pralines for all to see.

After the show we enjoyed another round of fudge, and even some pralines. We had a couple more drinks and Dean thanked everyone for coming. He explained that the specially invited guests were all people who had helped their community during this difficult time. He expressed to them, as I will to you, that we need to help each other out and support our local businesses who are struggling to stay open. Go out to eat, the restaurants are following safety precautions. Go support your retail shops, you can shop with a mask on. Help someone in need, give a donation. Please, do whatever you can to help our beloved community here in Puerto Vallarta.

Thank you!!

