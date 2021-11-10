Today “El Buen Fin' 2021 Promotions Kick Off

There will be many offers and discounts from November 10 to 16 throughout the store.



Authorities and businessmen inaugurated this Wednesday the activities of the Buen Fin 2021 at Liverpool, a prestigious store located in the Galerias Vallarta Plaza. After cutting the inaugural ribbon, customers of the Liverpool store were able to start enjoying all the offers and discounts that will be offered from November 10 to 16. Throughout these seven days Liverpool's staff will be attentive to the needs of all its customers, in order to facilitate their purchases within the framework of the Buen Fin 2021.

Thus, people in Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay can start taking advantage of this week from November 10 to 16 to do their Christmas or birthday shopping, since there are very important discounts and facilities. It should be noted that the Buen Fin in Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay includes the participation of more than 1,500 companies in the region, who will also be participating with offers and discounts on products and services, in addition to the special facilities of interest free months.

El buen fin is the largest commercial event in Mexico, whose objective is to reactivate the economy through consumption, in this edition from Wednesday, November 10 to Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Vallarta today was present at the inauguration, as well as visited several places where many people were observed already today taking advantage of the "buen fin" offers.

This will undoubtedly reactivate even more the economy of Puerto Vallarta.