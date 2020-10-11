As of this Saturday, October 19th, West Jet will begin operations From the city of Calgary, province of Alberta, Canada, with two frequencies on Saturdays. Canada represents the second most important market for Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, after the United States. Every year thousands of Canadians travel to this region to escape the intense winter cold. It must be remembered that Canadian airlines suspended their operations to tourist destinations in Mexico, generally as a preventive measure due to the coronavirus pandemic in the second half of last March. On the other hand, the Canadian ultra low cost airline Swoop will restart its operations with a flight from the city of Edmonton, province of Alberta, Canada, starting next October 25th. Swoop will fly twice a week to Puerto Vallarta, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting on the aforementioned date and until April 24, 2021, in aircraft with a capacity of up to 189 passengers. In total, five Canadian airlines will resume their flights to the international airport of Puerro Vallarta, starting this October, which will reinforce the connectivity in view of the upcoming winter season. Other airlines interested in returning are: Sunwing, Air Canada and Transat, who are contemplating restarting their flights at the end of October and beginning of November. These three airlines connect this tourist destination to cities such as Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Quebec, which are the most important markets in that country for this region of the Mexican Pacific, as confirmed by Marc Murphy, General Director of the Visitors and Convention Bureau (OVC) of the Riviera Nayarit.