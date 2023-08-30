28th Of August, Elderly Day In Puerto Vallarta.



With an event at the Vallarta Theater where the new ambassador for senior citizens, Bella Santa, was appointed, the authorities of the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta celebrated the elderly on Elderly Day. A special day to share longevity, life experience, and the sacred moment of living with everyone.

Since 1982, the elderly have been commemorated, even though the rest of the world observes it on the 1st of October. In Mexico, it's different because Elderly Day should be a part of Elderly Month.

According to the National Survey on Health and Aging in Mexico (ENASEM) and the Cognitive Assessment Survey of 2021, among the population aged 60 and above who suffered from COVID-19, an increase in the prevalence of feelings of depression was identified. Healthy aging is of utmost importance for this vulnerable sector of society. Hence, Elderly Day is commemorated wholeheartedly.

Based on the ENASEM 2021 sample, the information allowed researchers to identify the determinants that lead to or predispose such health deterioration. With these data, the prevalence of dementia and cognitive decline in this population segment can be measured. Let's never forget that at the end of the road, we will all need someone, especially from our closest family. In Puerto Vallarta, there are around 20 thousand senior citizens who receive the Well-being pension granted by the Federal Government, a successful move by the current public administration.