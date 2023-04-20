Adopt A Dog, Help With Love.



Puerto Vallarta is one of the most important tourist destinations in the world, but it is also a city made up of the friendliest and most loving people on the planet.



So it will not be difficult to give value to the canine lives that appear in front of us as we walk through the streets of Puerto Vallarta, that in spite of the great sterilization campaigns there are still a great number of homeless and helpless dogs that are populating the streets.



They are generally housed in parks where they live on what they find in the garbage. Generally fearful and defensive, looking for a new home, food and protection. They travel miles under the sun, that's why they act grumpy, however, it is not like that with all of them because temperaments vary from breed to breed; for this reason we could find dogs very friendly and respectful of strangers.



It is surprising the empathy of some businesses that thanks to the tremendous will to face the problem have acquired the habit of putting out kibble and water in the outskirts of their businesses so that the stray dogs can feed themselves. Thank you very much, protecting nature is undoubtedly an act of kindness that should grow in every human being and protecting the lives of dogs is an act of Love for nature.



Some dogs escaped from their homes, and the owners no longer find them, that is why they end up wandering in the streets and often end up in municipal kennels or, unfortunately, lose their lives. That is why we invite you to adopt a stray dog to give it the love it deserves and of course, to fill you with love too.