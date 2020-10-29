Air Canada Passengers Are Being Rapidly Tested For Covid

The airline, which recently partnered with McMaster Health Labs (MHL) and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) on a study for international travellers arriving in Toronto-Pearson, said preliminary results of the study indicate that the tests can help protect customers and facilitate the safe relaxation of government travel restrictions. Jim Chung, Air Canada's medical director, said Air Canada continues to explore various options for testing Covid-19, and we are finalizing an initial order from Abbott for 25,000 rapid test kits for voluntary employee testing now that it has been approved for use in Canada. Understanding that we must live with this virus in the short and medium term, we have been looking for relationships and a layered approach as a way to keep our employees and customers safe. We believe that testing will be key to protecting employees and customers until the Covid vaccine is available. He added, "Rapid testing is also a means to allow governments to relax current general travel restrictions and quarantine in a measured way, while still safeguarding the health and safety of the public. Preliminary results from the study in conjunction with MHL and the GTAA indicated that conducting these tests is a shorter strategy, as well as an available and safe alternative to the 14-day quarantine. Air Canada is Canada's national airline. Its hub is located at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal Quebec, Canada. The company was founded on April 10, 1936, and is one of the founding members of the Star Alliance of airlines.