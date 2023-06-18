Artists Host Benefit Performance To Fundraise for Their European Tour



The "Vallarta Azteca" Folk Dance School is organizing a special performance at the "Teatro Vallarta" with the objective of fundraising for their upcoming European tour.

Founded in 2010 within the Cecytec Puerto Vallarta campus, the "Vallarta Azteca" Dance School has become one of the most renowned folkloric schools in the municipality. They are known for organizing the largest festival in the western region for International Dance Day, where they invite various groups from other states and even countries to celebrate in a spectacular fiesta.

With over 20 years of experience, the school has gained independence and now requires the support of their audience to fulfill their personal projects. The European tour represents a tremendous opportunity for each member of the Folk Ballet to showcase their talents on international stages. It not only represents representing Mexicans in another country but also allows Puerto Vallarta to share its culture with the world.

The performance will take place on June 23rd at 7:00 pm at the Teatro Vallarta. Tickets will be priced at $200 for adults and $100 for children and seniors over 60 years old. The show will feature various vibrant Mexican folk dances, promising an energetic and well-produced performance for a just and noble cause. Don't miss out on this extraordinary event!