Celebrating The 9th Anniversary Of SUAM PV



In an atmosphere of camaraderie, celebration, and enthusiasm, activities were carried out to celebrate the ninth anniversary of SUAM PV (Universitary System for Older Adults in Puerto Vallarta) at the CUC (University Center of the Coast) and its eleventh year within the University of Guadalajara, where it originated.

Created for retired men and women who, upon entering this radically different stage of life, are allowed to sow the seeds for self-renewal or self-creation in areas of their interest, passion, or needs. This provides them with a potential and integrative life that is more fulfilling, healthy, and interactive.

It was a week of celebration designed with a cycle of informative lectures, a large-scale yoga session, meditation, and an inclusive and fun rally. It concluded on Friday, October 20th, with the presentation of a Folkloric Dance workshop and, of course, a social gathering with the cutting of the cake.

It is worth noting that this successful program offers a versatile range of workshops and classes to choose from. All of them are aimed at the physical, mental, emotional, recreational, and holistic development, learning, and expression of mature men and women, both local and foreign residents in Vallarta and the surrounding region. It is a lively community that grows, consolidates, and renews itself with enthusiasm, quality, and warmth, embracing the rejuvenation of life.