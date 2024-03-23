Centro Cultural Vallartense Launches New “Domingos Musicales (Musical Sundays)”



Centro Cultural Vallartense is joined by other community organizations like Amigos de la Isla Cuale, Cuale Condominiums, the community of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, and Rotaract Vallarta Centro in cleaning up Isla Cuale to launch their new Sunday music series featuring accomplished musicians Sam Davalos, Cristian Mendoza and Mark Fabricatore.

Centro Cultural Vallartense (CCV), the oldest cultural center in Vallarta located on Isla Cuale (Cuale Island) operated by well-known local artists Ernesto Garrigos and Kika Gomez, inaugurated their new “Domingos Musicales (Musical Sundays)” Series with a community clean up of a previously dirty part of Rio Cuale (Cuale River). Their Facebook post about the event summed up the day full of community, collaboration, conservation awareness and music:

“Last Sunday the 17th we lived an intense and beautiful day in the company of the neighbors. Staff of Cuale Condominiums, the community of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood through its president, volunteers from Amigos de la Isla Cuale and the Centro Cultural Vallartense took on the task of cleaning up an area that had been neglected on the edge of the Rio Cuale (Cuale River)…

We painted signs of awareness with children during the afternoon and ended in the evening with a performance of Jazz with musicians of excellent national level like Sam Davalos and Chileans Cristian Mendoza and Mark Fabricatore. We were also pleasantly surprised to meet young enthusiasts of Rotaract Vallarta Centro on the way who helped us clean up and enable the area and exchanged contacts to carry out more projects together. It was a nice coincidence of several wills. We also want to thank Dani Owen who donated the painting to make signs and is a neighbor who has special interest in improving the area. Thanks to Guy Weeks and all the volunteers and attendees of Jazz performance. We will be doing this (new music series) weekly alternating different spaces of the Rio Cuale in order to sensitize neighbors of the importance of taking care of our beautiful Rio Cuale.

Thanks to everyone ✨”

Music lovers in Puerto Vallarta might recognize Sam Davalos, Cristian Mendoza, Mark Fabricratore who played CCV’s inaugural “Domingos Musicales” from the “𝗫𝗫𝗩𝗜𝗜𝗜 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗝𝗮𝘇𝘇 𝗱𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰” at Cuates y Cuetes on Playa Los Muertos this past week, they played the festival several times and also played the after party jams on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Mestizo Museo & Bar (organized by local artist and promoter/MC Pedro Azua) and on Wednesday night at Doberman Bar, both bars located on Calle Allende near the malecon, around the corner from the popular salsa hangout, La Bodeguita del Medio. They have years of experience playing locally, nationally and internationally as well. Puerto Vallarta is blessed to have some incredibly talented and accomplished musicians.

Every Sunday, the music will start at 6pm and each week will feature different guest musicians.

Don’t miss the upcoming “Domingos Musicales" with Centro Cultural Vallartense on Sunday, March 24th! This week featuring Sam Davalos and special guests who will play an unforgettable jam session. Tips for the musicians are welcome and appreciated!

