Find The Path To Conscious Masculinity.



His name is Roberto Yair García Ceja, he has conducted research in psychology about the patterns that systematically have constructed the masculinity experienced worldwide.



To begin with, there is typically an expectation of what it means to be a Man and sometimes Men carry certain expectations of what it means to be masculine and they go through life modeling, following what they were taught, following what they were told it meant to be and represent. But these are sometimes stories from mothers who are the first to teach the concept but tell them from their pains and often these concepts are ingrained deep in the mind.



Nowadays, there are few men who stop to question and analyze the possibility of getting to the root of the problem because living a distorted masculinity is constantly generating problems for the community, especially with the opposite sex or different genders and life roles.



Another factor that can limit the connection between man and his masculinity is that the media show images of distorted masculinity. For example, they show images of domination, abuse, lust. However, when we travel to the ancestral, to history, it is possible to find information on how man was programmed through evolution and knowing that programming it is possible to know the true strength and true Power of the man who dominates his own conscious masculinity.



Roberto recommended reading psychologist Carl Jung, as he is the main exponent of this topic with his 4 masculine archetypes: Warrior, Magician, Lover, and King.



For Roberto, an undistorted masculinity is a man who makes decisions, a man who listens to his inner self, a man who prioritizes his values ​​before allowing himself to be influenced. For Roberto, the disconnection between man and his conscious masculinity is most strongly felt in Mexico, without ruling out the presence of this problem in other countries, but Mexico continues to be one of the countries with the greatest disconnection problem.



You can find Roberto on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/divinidadmasculina and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/roberto7yair/ similarly, on his other social networks as "Roberto 7 Yair". Roberto hosts a Healthy Masculinity Circle every month; this time it will be on March 24th from 5 to 8 pm at Holi Beach.



