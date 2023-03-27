Jalisco Present At Conference Of Child Protection Prosecutors



Jalisco participated in the 10th National Conference of Attorneys for the Protection of Children and Adolescents, convened by the National System for the Integral Development of the Family (SNDIF) in Hermosillo, Sonora, with the aim of strengthening the welfare of Mexican children and adolescents through the respect and restitution of their rights.



From March 22 to 24, the General Director of the DIF Jalisco System, Lucio Miranda Robles and the Attorney for the Protection of Children and Adolescents of the entity, Lourdes Sepúlveda Huerta, attended the agenda of this convention where they shared the good practices that are carried out in the State for the benefit of Jalisco’s children.



Among the actions carried out by the PNNA in Jalisco, the structure of Ciudad Niñez and its constant advances stand out, such as the search for better alternative methods for conflict resolution, which is why this space will soon have a Mediation Center, in coordination with the state Institute of Alternative Justice (IJA) for the attention of cases involving children in administrative processes.



In her speech, Attorney Lourdes Sepúlveda Huerta highlighted the coordinated work being done with the State Congress to homologate and harmonize the State Law for the Protection of Children and Adolescents; and the ongoing work to provide residents of the Social Assistance Centers with better preparation and opportunities with the collaboration of the Ministry of Education in Jalisco (SEJ).



As part of the actions of the PPNNA in Jalisco so that girls and boys have an identity, Sepúlveda Huerta mentioned that public hospitals are promoted to have a Civil Registry and currently the San Juan de las Flores Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Tlaquepaque already has one and soon there will be more in other hospitals.



“To prevent children from being unregistered and right now we have a large population in the Attorney General’s Office of extemporaneous registrations, so with this we would be guaranteeing all children born (there) the right to identity,” he said.



Among other issues in which Jalisco maintains good practices and is recognized is the ethical treatment in respect to the rights of transgender minors.



During the three days of work, discussions were held on the following topics: Procedure for the care of children and adolescents in the context of human mobility; and Adolescents in conflict with criminal law.



Presentations were given on Transgender Children and Adolescents; International Restitution of Minors; Guide for the specialized representation of children and adolescents in criminal matters; and Surrogacy.



The meeting with the heads of the PPNNAs of the country also served to follow up on the commitments of the National Agenda of the Attorney General’s Offices for the Protection of Children and Adolescents, among which are the Regulation of Social Assistance Centers; Restitution of Rights; Promotion and Dissemination of Rights; as well as the Coordination and Integration of Information.



The National Conference of Attorneys for the Protection of Children and Adolescents convened by the National DIF System is a space that promotes the exchange of experiences with national and international experts in children’s rights.