Los Mangos Library Presents Its New Project



A new project at the cultural center of Puerto Vallarta was recently presented, "Amigos del Jardín de Los Mangos", named after the "Friends of Los Mangos Garden", which will be a modern garden outside the library.

The president of the Los Mangos Library, Yozozky Cortes, and director Isela Mariscal, who informed about the project.

This would be the second project, as support was previously requested for the waterproofing of the facilities and this would be the next major work to be undertaken, the creation of this modern garden that will give a special touch to this great cultural center.

Isela Mariscal, pointed out that the garden is very important, so she invited all the people in general to join this project, with the intention of contributing what they can to make this dream of having a beautiful garden that will also be a space for outdoor reading come true.

Yozozky Cortés explained that he had the idea of asking for support for this project starting precisely with the family, so he turned to his sister, Marina Cortés, and his brother-in-law Ricardo Villaseñor, both architects, to help in the realization of the project through their company Deimar Construcciones e Interiorismo,

He also pointed out that this project will be developed in sections, phase A is about to begin, and so on until this great dream of seeing the Library Garden come to fruition.

The Garden Club Association has already joined the project, and will be the one to begin with the first of the three stages of the garden's construction, said architect Marina Cortés, who added that the exterior of any construction is the anteroom of any place, "the exteriors invite us to go inside, that is why we intend to make the exterior of the Los Mangos Library an exterior worthy of this great place".

The garden project includes lighting, the construction of material benches that will be finished in imitation wood, plants and various flowers, so that this outdoor space is a place to take advantage of and also invites us to go inside, said Marina.

The leaders of the library said that it is important that more people continue to join the project, so they invited the community to contribute either in kind or in cash to make this ambitious project a reality in a short period of time.