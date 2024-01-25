Mental Detox Provides A Renewed Perspective On Life.



Engaging in mental hygiene is a healthy practice, especially starting this year that we are already traversing. Often, we navigate through life projecting into our daily existence what our minds have been fed since gestation and childhood; it does not determine us, but it certainly influences us. This journey can be filled with thoughts that tie us to the past, limiting or laden with expectations, leading to similar emotions, actions, and outcomes. Excessive self-demand, imposed obligations, or self-sabotage also contribute to staying in the past or the future, rather than in the present.

It is crucial to cleanse, eliminate, or transform beliefs, paradigms, and thought habits that lead to automatic, frenetic, or senseless actions. Sometimes, we are unaware of the repercussions these actions may cause in the short, medium, or long term, personally or in various aspects of life such as family, relationships, work, spiritual, community, etc. This can generate loops of emotional states detrimental to self-love, transformation, and, of course, overall quality of life. Therefore, paying attention to the nature and quantity of thoughts that arise each day, month, year, decade is vital. What kind and intensity are they? Do they contribute to or diminish daily fulfillment?

It is also important to analyze whether actions align with the soul's desires, as what we want is often not what we need. Useful questions could be, "What is imperative to establish or release in this stage of life?" Being a young adult is different from being an elderly person, a businessperson from a retiree, being healthy or not. What needs to be let go of in each area? How do I integrate necessary changes into my daily life? This way, one can discover and choose actions that are ecological for oneself.

When exposed to nourishing, empowering, and revitalizing elements like sunbeams that bring fullness with focus, power, and consistency, daily challenges are faced with perspective and resolution. This allows for healthy positive attitudes, problem-solving, and mental clarity to become natural and constant.

Guiding step by step in the ascent of the ladder of life, with necessary breaks, times to climb faster, slower, or even to stop and take a long breath, is valid and sometimes very necessary. Stubbornness, protagonism, or indifference, to mention a few aspects, are like a fog that disturbs action, direction, and mental peace, leading to unnecessary and painful paths.

Therefore, it is advisable to make room for practices such as meditation, a useful tool to delve into the silence that provides deep relaxation of the mind. It gives the opportunity to reflect, listen, and eliminate the incessant "noise," leading to a harmonious, balanced, and beneficial physical-mental state. This becomes relevant in the fast-paced days we live in. There are various meditation methodologies or types, so it's worth trying several until finding the most viable and suitable for daily practice. Starting at one's own frequency, duration, and pace is better than nothing.

Various professional, psychological, neurological, avant-garde, holistic, or therapeutic alternatives are also options. These facilitate personalized continuous improvement and contribute to steering towards stable thoughts, attitudes, and actions, promoting mental resolution and clarity. Currently, giving oneself the opportunity to experience one or more of these options for a gradual mental detox that provides moments of peace, satisfaction, and balance can be transcendent and significant in every sense.

Thus, with a renewed perspective, be willing to discover and enjoy the new colorful, challenging, or tranquil landscapes that life offers. Then, with everything that highlights one's own peaceful mental nourishment, adding to the annual cycle that has begun so that it flows with greater lightness, balance, and overall well-being, decide to write it in blue ink with firmness.