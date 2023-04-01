Mexico Protects Animals



Humanity has taken a long time to discover that protecting animals is, without a doubt, a virtue that helps the planet to sustain its balance, because it means that each being can be able to take its existential function.



In essence, every living being that lives on Planet Earth is an antenna that receives, transmits and generates energy. Numerous studies have discovered that even the animals and insects that are most repulsive or toxic to humans, are the perfect food for other species, or on the contrary, are excellent for the elimination of pests that affect the flora and crops in the field.



Yesterday in the Federal Congress, the initiative to transform Article 73 of the Constitution in order to legislate on Animal Welfare was approved in commissions. The initiative still has to pass through the Senate, but we know that with the support of the citizens there will be an opportunity to improve the lives of animals.



Pets, for example, need to be treated with more care and respect, because in many homes they are not taken into account as living beings; the poor animals have to go through hunger and confinement that lack human conscience. Thanks to this law, it will be possible to guarantee the protection, care, respect, valuation and freedom of certain species.



Day by day this world transforms its characteristics to enter into the protection of life, natural resources, human beings, vegetable nature and Animal Welfare.