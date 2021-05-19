Once again celebrities prefer Punta de Mita to consolidate their love.

Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez married Fernanda Gomez this Saturday in a private ceremony held at Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita, a beautiful development located in Higuera Blanca, Nayarit. Fernanda is a model and influencer originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco who has become a celebrity on social media. Her Instagram account where she shares images and videos of her travels accumulates 430 thousand followers to date. The photos of the civil ceremony began to circulate on social networks since Saturday night and by this Sunday the news had gone viral. In the images released, the celebration in front of the sea can be seen, as well as a video in which the newlywed couple can be seen dancing.

Chilean singer LaFerte was in charge of livening up the party, although it was also reported that the group Los Angeles Azules performed at some point during the night. Other actors who have celebrated their wedding in this destination are Adam Brody and Leigthon Meester , who married in 2014, at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resorts . Singer, actress, fashion designer and host Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Jhonson-who tied the knot on July 5 in Montecito California. They spent a romantic honeymoon in Punta de Mita. Actors Courtney Mazza and Mario Lopez also married in Punta de Mita on December 1, 2012 to name a few. And just like them, there is a long list of celebrities who have chosen this beach destination to seal their love with a yes.