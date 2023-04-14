Palace Of Fine Arts, Authentic Artistic Monument.



The Gran Palacio de Bellas Artes is a special forum, considered the highest house of the Arts in Mexico, it was ordered to be built by Porfirio Diaz in 1907.



Going through the Mexican Revolution, this construction was finished on September 29, 1960.



But it was declared an Artistic Monument and World Heritage Site on May 4, 1987, this declaration protects the precinct from damages that could be caused by acts of vandalism or violent protests, forcing those responsible to serve up to 10 years in prison.



It is located in the Historic Center of Mexico City and was inaugurated first as the Museum of Plastic Arts and then became the Palace of Fine Arts. Its architects were Adamo Boari and Federico Ernesto Mariscal Piña.



With its 53 meters to the spiral and its 42.5 meters to the roof, it has 4 floors and a subway parking lot.



It is currently undergoing a subsidence phenomenon as it is built on clay.



The sinking began to manifest since 1907 and by 1921 it had already sunk 1.5 meters.



Nevertheless, it is one of the constructions that every lover of Mexican Culture and Art must know and see in person.



General admission to the Museum located in the Palace of Fine Arts costs $80, but if you are a student, teacher or senior citizen with an INAPAM card, the cost is free.