Presenting The Book "After You"



The renowned 60-year-old novelist Carmen Gómez Aristu will present her book "After You" through Plácido Checa Fajardo, who will discuss the relevance of this literary work. It will be a great opportunity to enjoy a wonderful and exceptional evening at the Los Mangos Library.

Carmen Gómez hails from Gran Canaria, born to a Canary Islander father and a Navarrese mother. She grew up happily in a large family with five siblings. During her teenage years, she developed a penchant for literature, particularly poetry. She began university studies in tourism, which she later abandoned to delve into administration and secretarial work. Now divorced with two children, she lived in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, where she penned her most well-known work, "The Mexican Knight."

On December 6th at 6:00 pm, this esteemed novelist will delight Puerto Vallarta with her presence and honor the reading community with the presentation of her novel "After You." It is noteworthy that Carmen, a distinguished Spanish writer, will be part of the cast at Mexico's most significant International Book Fair, the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL).

Admission to this grand event will be free, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask direct questions to the author, get autographs, and engage in a photo session. Thanks to the efforts of the entire Los Mangos Library team in support of the reading and writing community of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. We hope to increasingly involve more artists and political thinkers from Puerto Vallarta.

Los Mangos Library is located at 1001 Francisco Villa Avenue, Los Mangos neighborhood, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. For more information, inquiries can be made by calling 3222249966. This event is unmissable as it involves a celebrity rarely seen in our beautiful Puerto Vallarta.