Protestors Meet With Authorities.



Today at 12:30 pm at the Municipal Administrative Unit of Puerto Vallarta more than 100 protesters, who in recent days closed the avenue in protest against the Vehicle Verification Center, met with municipal and federal authorities.



The dialogue took place after the access to Puerto Vallarta was closed on two occasions on the main avenue, right outside the Vehicle Verification Center, affecting hundreds of tourists and workers who were trying to get to their daily work.



The call made by the people was to demand the Federal Congressman to support the realization of a law initiative to avoid the continuation of the Vehicle Verification project in Puerto Vallarta.



The citizens peacefully presented their petitions and the authorities presented their opinions, however, no agreement was reached, therefore it will be necessary to have a new dialogue session on Tuesday, May 2nd in order to reach a definitive solution to the conflicts between the People and the government authorities.



The representative of the Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Maria Fernanda Arreola Bracamontes, expressed the importance that there be no more closures that affect tourism, that CANACO supports the citizens, many of whom are workers in the hotel sector, who have been affected by the activity of the Vehicle Verification Center.



The closing of the avenue has serious consequences for the industrial, tourist and labor activity. He asked the authorities to do their best to listen to the citizens' requests and reach an agreement that would benefit the economic activity of Puerto Vallarta.